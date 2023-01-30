18-year-old Michael Ren joined the programme last year. Photo / Mead Norton

A pilot programme for youths wanting to make positive changes locally and globally will continue in 2023 after a successful first year.

Launched in October 2021, the purpose of the Global Ambassadors programme was to form a diverse group of youths made up of domestic students, international students, and immigrants.

Last year’s cohort of ambassadors - consisting of 21 young people from Tauranga and Western Bay - contributed more than 1440 volunteering hours across 30 different projects, focus groups and events.

They also engaged with more than 20 local businesses and organisations, sharing their views on a range of different topics.

All their activity was underpinned by at least one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Work included two projects with the Tauranga City Council, contributions to a multi-ethnic forum and hosting a group of youth leaders of Somali heritage in co-operation with E Tū Whānau.

Programme facilitator Kurt Cordice said the group brought new and diverse perspectives to issues of importance in the region.

“The programme has offered a foundation of support and access to opportunities that allow the ambassadors to contribute their unique voice, perspectives, ideas, and knowledge to important conversations where they are often missing.

And, he said, the group’s voice has become highly sought-after within the community.

“We expected that their input would be valued. But we did not expect the ambassadors would be so in-demand after only one year.”

Michael Ren, 18, got involved in the programme last year to help push him out of his comfort zone and create “a better future for younger generations”.

He also wanted to use it as a platform to highlight racism as a “big issue in the community”.

“Just being able to interact with organisations, learn from them and give our opinions to them - it’s very cool. Lots of organisations don’t get much youth voice, so it’s pretty good.

“In this group, we represent diversity [and] inclusion, and we can take what we learn from our experiences and use it in the future.”

The former student of Tauranga Boys’ College said after getting involved with the programme, he was motivated to establish a cultural committee at his own school for local and international students. This was inspired by initiatives under way at Te Puke High School.

He described the committee as an opportunity for local and international students to interact more and “get to know each other’s culture”.

The Global Ambassadors programme is a collaboration between Education Tauranga, Enigmatic Global, the Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s Welcoming Communities programme.