Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Gisborne cold case: Undercover cop grilled over befriending murder-accused Lynne Maree Martin, on trial for father’s murder

Gisborne Herald
7 mins to read
Ten years after the death of 88-year-old Ronald Russell Allison in a house fire at Te Karaka, his daughter Lynne Maree Martin is on trial charged with his murder in the High Court at Gisborne. Photo / S. Curtis, Gisborne Herald

Ten years after the death of 88-year-old Ronald Russell Allison in a house fire at Te Karaka, his daughter Lynne Maree Martin is on trial charged with his murder in the High Court at Gisborne. Photo / S. Curtis, Gisborne Herald

“I’ve got a temper on me, believe me I have got a temper. I’ve got a mouth and I can use it and legally I can get a person back, which I have done over

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times