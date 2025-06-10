Only 18% of the industry’s workforce are women – a number Connexis is determined to change, customer service account manager Tarsha Ormsby said.

“So we want to grow that, build awareness for them,” Ormsby said.

Site engineer Madison McDonald followed in her father's footsteps and became involved in the infrastructure industry. Photo / Tom Eley

The programme is now in its 10th year, covering a range of areas within the industry, including civil engineering, energy, wastewater, traffic management and more.

Girls with Hi-Vis launched in the electricity supply industry in 2015, with more than 50 women participating thanks to company support, Ormsby said.

“We now have more than 800 students involved, so it has grown a lot.”

Wāhine bring a different look and mindset to the infrastructure industry with a methodical approach, she said. “Girls can do anything that boys can.”

Girls in High Vis participants visit the Pāpāmoa eastbound ramp, scheduled to be completed in the next few months. Photo / Tom Eley

The programme ranges from NCEA Level 2 through to Level 6 and can take between three and six years to complete an apprenticeship. “Once you’re there, you can be earning some good money.”

Training can begin in high school as Connexis offers a gateway programme and connects those wishing to work in the industry with a range of employers, Ormsby said.

Equipment administrator Dani Malcolm. Photo / Tom Eley

Equipment administrator Dani Malcolm said it’s hard to explain her job, but she loves every minute of it. “It’s all over the show,” Malcolm said.

Her job can include assisting with the purchase of new equipment, overseeing the servicing of new vehicles, invoicing clients and helping the site run efficiently.

“It is really diverse.”

Despite women making up only 18% of all employees at HEB Construction, nearly 40% of all staff at the Pāpāmoa office are women. Photo / Tom Eley

Previously, a full driver’s licence was non-negotiable for entering the industry.

Now, if you have a restricted licence, you can enter the Wheels, Tracks and Rollers course, HEB Construction senior project manager Duncan Alberts said.

Despite women making up only 18% of all employees at HEB Construction, nearly 40% of its staff at the Pāpāmoa office are women, Alberts said.

Construction on the interchange kicked off in July 2022 and is on track for completion by mid-2026.

Additionally, the eastbound ramp is due to be completed sometime between August and September to help alleviate traffic along the Tauranga Eastern Link, Alberts said.