Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre owner Shona Ua-Marsh. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

The founder and owner of Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre, Shona Ua-Marsh, says she has created her own dream workspace.

Her 20-year journey has now earned her recognition as a finalist in the 2023 Māori Businesswomen Awards. The awards ceremony takes place later this month.

Shona says she is dedicated to children and driven by an unwavering passion for early childhood education.

A mother of six grown children and a grandmother to nine cherished mokopuna, Shona’s path in life has been intricately woven with the realm of early childhood education for more than two decades.

Her story is not just one of a career, it’s a narrative of vision, passion and resolute dedication that has made a profound impact on countless young lives.

Shona’s entrepreneurial journey was sparked by a heartfelt desire to address a need within her community.

She envisioned creating a business that would seamlessly accommodate the evolving needs of her growing family while making a substantial difference in the lives of the community’s children.

This vision materialised into Giggles Te Puke Early Learning Centre, a labour of love that now stands as the cornerstone of her life’s work.

“Basically I was looking for a service that wasn’t available for me at the time so I thought, if I couldn’t find it, I’d create it. "

Six months later she opened her own centre.

Throughout her career, Shona has consistently adhered to guiding principles deeply rooted in the values of Te Ao Māori, the Māori world view, and the early childhood curriculum Te Whariki.

These principles encompass whakawhaungatanga (building relationships), maanakitanga (caring for others), and aroha (love and compassion). For Shona, these values are not just ideals on paper, they are living, breathing elements of the learning environment she has meticulously cultivated.

“It is important to me, and it always has been. It’s not just the child you are taking care of and you are nurturing, it’s everyone that comes with them, it’s a whole community of learners. It takes a village to raise a child and that’s the village, the village is created through those relationships.”

The journey of Giggles Te Puke has been marked by continuous growth and innovation.

This evolution has placed sustainability at the forefront of the educational philosophy, nurturing a profound connection between the tamariki and the whenua (land), and imparting lifelong lessons of kaitiakitanga (guardianship).

Shona’s unwavering belief in the strength of community partnerships has been a driving force behind the success of Giggles Te Puke. Collaborating with like-minded businesses and community groups has expanded the centre’s reach and enabled it to make a meaningful impact on the local community. The commitment to inclusivity is further enriched through meaningful interactions with local iwi and hapū, enhancing the educational experience for all involved.

At the heart of Giggles Te Puke lies a profound belief that every child is a unique and precious taonga (treasure).

Shona and her team are committed to providing a warm, nurturing, and culturally rich environment where tamariki can thrive, learn, and grow.

“The children are what make my heart skip every morning,” she says.

“And it’s always different every day and there’s always someone who’s always wondering. That’s what ignites me - when a child says ‘I wonder what would happen if I did this ...’.”

Grounded in the principles of te ao Māori and Te Whariki, Shona’s journey offers profound insights for educators and community leaders, demonstrating that by building strong relationships, embracing cultural values, and connecting with the land, it is possible to collectively shape a brighter future for all.

Shona’s nomination for one of the Māori Businesswomen Awards for 2023 is recognition of her contributions to early childhood education and her impact on the lives of countless children and families in the community.

“I know it’s very prestigious among the Māori businesswomen community and it’s acknowledgement of the mahi that everyone contributes to their communities in what they do.

“I think it’s just an honour to be nominated and it’s great to put Māori businesswoman owners on the map.”

She says the nomination is recognition not just of her work.

“I have accepted my nomination and acknowledge the amazing kaiako [teachers] here at Giggles Te Puke and their contribution to my mahi and success.

The Māori Businesswomen’s Awards 2023 are on October 27 in Auckland.



