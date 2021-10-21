Giant mushrooms a show-stopper at Katikati Festival of Arts

The Katikati Festival of Arts organising team under one of the inflatable shrooms at Diggelmann Park. Photo / Chris Steel

The Katikati Festival of Arts organising team under one of the inflatable shrooms at Diggelmann Park. Photo / Chris Steel

The giant shrooms lit up at night at Diggelmann Park have been the show-stopper for the Katikati Festival of Arts, says town promotions manager Jacqui Knight.

On display until October 22, the mushrooms have been a major highlight and Knight encourages everyone to check them out.

"These have probably brought the most joy to people's faces. They are amazing to see both day and night. Neighbours have commented about how great it is to see families enjoying the installation, and cars are stopping continuously to check them out."

With events on until the end of the month including a new event, the Katikati Jazz Concert on October 30, feedback has been really positive about the activities and displays hosted during the festival.

Knight says the giant flowers decorated by the local preschools have been popular and are on display at the Katikati Library.

"People are amazed by the detail in the Matahui School flower and also tickled pink by the free sunflower seeds included in the flower made by Learning Adventures Katikati."

Another display is the Kati Poles - painted totem poles - on display at the Arts Junction. These are under silent auction, which closes at 2pm on October 30.

There are 25 poles with fantastic original work by local artists. They all have a $30 reserve and people are welcome to place a bid over Labour Weekend.

"Some will go for a few hundred dollars - some people may need to buy a pair of them."

It was disappointing that many of the planned activities and events had to be postponed until April 2022 because of the lockdown, but organisers felt it was important to still provide something for the community to enjoy while adhering to Covid level requirements.

The colourful giant shrooms in Katikati are illuminated at night at the Festival of Arts. Photo / Chris Steel

"Arts always bring the community together and uplift people's spirits."

Supported by TECT funding of $15,000, the trust has confirmed its funding will not only support the festival this month but will help bring the artistic celebrations back to life next year with the postponed events, including the NZ Mural Contest.

"Knowing that we still have TECT funding for the second part of the festival is hugely reassuring," Knight says.

"Budgets are always the hardest part of the event, and we are in a position to move forward comfortably thanks to this funding support."

TECT Trustee Tina Jennen says TECT is proud to have supported the festival since 2011.

"It is the perfect event for our very own Mural Town, bringing visitors from across the region to check out the artistic displays, enjoy the performances and take part in the workshops.

"We are so pleased the festival has been able to continue despite the challenges of lockdown. A big thank you to the Katikati Open-Air Art team and all the other local groups involved, for putting in the mahi to make it work – we are lucky to have you in our community helping bring some excitement and joy to lives during this difficult time."

• To find out what's on visit www.katikatifestivalofarts.org.nz