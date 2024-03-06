George Crawford in NZ youth ministock team

George Crawford celebrates winning the Bay of Plenty Youth Ministock title at Baypark Speedway in December. Photo / The Write Angle

He’s a pretty useful driver, but that isn’t the only reason George Crawford has been selected to represent New Zealand in a transtasman clash.

Fifteen-year-old George, from rural Paengaroa, is one of six youth ministock drivers selected to be part of the New Zealand team to take on the Aussies at several tracks this month. Four of the team - including George - will head to Western Australia next year for a return challenge.

The youth ministock class is an entry-level non-contact speedway class for young drivers in 1200cc cars.

Once drivers turn 17, they age out of the class.

George had no hesitation when asked if he wanted to be involved by selector Sam Ashton, who was a member of the New Zealand team in 2018.

“Straight away I was like, ‘yeah, I want to do it’,”

Despite his age, George has plenty of experience, having started dirt track racing when he was 10. His most recent success was winning the Taranaki Spectacular at Stratford two weeks ago, and he also headed the field at the Bay of Plenty Youth Ministock Championship at Baypark in December.

Team selector Sam, who is also the Rotorua Stock Car Club promoter and who was a member of the 2018 team, says selection isn’t all about speed.

“One of the reasons [George was selected] was not because he’s fast, but because of his on-the-track and off-the-track sportsmanship. He and his family are the first to go up to offer a hand to anybody or offer parts or anything like that,” says Sam.

“Plus, he’s always consistent, he’s always fair, he’s respectful and he’s respected by a lot of drivers in our sport.”

The Australians will drive borrowed cars, which will be very different to the cars they drive at home.

George says it will be interesting to see what skills the Australian drivers have compared to the New Zealand drivers.

“I talked to Sam, he did it a few years ago, and he enjoyed it - hanging out with the Australians and racing with them.”

George Crawford (971R) in close racing action alongside Bryan Fraser. Photo / The Write Angle

The teams will race at Kihikihi, Huntly, Rotorua and Waharoa.

George, whose home track is Rotorua, says that track and Kihikihi are among his favourites, and he thinks the New Zealand team’s knowledge of the tracks will be a key factor.

“In New Zealand, I reckon, because we know the tracks and they don’t, that will be a massive advantage to us - but I think it will be the same when we go over there and have to drive what they give us.

“I will be pretty disappointed if we don’t win.”

The Australian team is due to take to the track for the first time at Kihikihi on Saturday.

That will be a shakedown meeting for them and they will compete as individuals at the Future of Speedway Ministock Challenge meeting at Huntly a week later.

The transtasman clash will be over two nights and six races at Rotorua on March 22 and 23, as part of the North Island Super Stock Championships meeting.

Overall points will decide the winner.

The following day will be the visitors’ final race meeting at Waharoa.

“We are looking forward to hosting the main test,” says Sam. “It’s going to be livestreamed so they will have the experience of racing in front of a big crowd and with The Pits TV livestreaming it, they will be able to have their families in Australia watching.”

The visit to Perth will be part of George’s final season in the class. He would like to move up to the super stock class.

He says racing has not only given him driving skills in many conditions, many friends and taught him how to be humble and resilient.

“When something doesn’t go your way, it’s real hard, but you just have to get on - to bounce back when things go wrong.”

Sam says the return trip to Australia will also have benefits for the drivers.

“They are representing New Zealand in another country and racing a completely different type of car. They are going to get long-term friends over in Australia.”

The team and individual drivers are looking for sponsors for the series this and next season.

The other drivers in the team are Aidan Tidd, Flynn Ashton, Boston Joblin, Greer Magon and reserve Blake Fraser.