“We’ve got a 55-plus male-dominated drowning rate. Older males are the largest demographic of water users and potentially have a ‘bulletproof’ type mindset”.
He said this group were the largest users of powered boats and may be less likely to see lifejackets as the essential lifesaving device that they are.
“Males appear to be more active in recreational water activities for a longer time and their exposure risks appear to be higher.”
Gerrard said the gender disparity in drownings came down to attitude and behaviour.
Water Safety’s National Coastal and Water Survey 2024, which involved more than 1000 people aged 16 and over, found males generally more likely than females to take risks.
It found men were:
More likely to agree they are competent enough to take some risk during water activities.
Less likely to say an activity such as fishing or boating is hazardous.
Less likely to agree lifejackets should be mandatory.
Less likely to say they would swim out to rescue someone caught in a rip, but when asked to identify rips, over 25% could not.
More likely to report they have been in difficulty in the water in the past five years.
Coastal environments accounted for 26 drowning deaths in 2024.
About 63% of the Bay of Plenty population lives within 10km of the coast, higher than the national average of 46%.
Last summer Water Safety NZ recorded, in the drowning prevention report, 75% of residents in the Bay of Plenty visiting the coast for an average of two hours a visit.
It named Mount Maunganui Beach in its updated 2024 list of 10 national drowning blackspots – high-risk areas – reflecting its popularity and associated risks. It had 19 reported incidents in 2024, up from 11 the previous year.