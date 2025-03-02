Ten years ago, in 2014, Water Safety NZ recorded 56 males drowning out of 71 overall (79%). At the time it was the lowest male total since 2010.

In Bay of Plenty, all seven of those who drowned last year were men aged 20-50.

Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard said males continued to make “bad decisions” around the water at a greater rate than females.

“We’ve got a 55-plus male-dominated drowning rate. Older males are the largest demographic of water users and potentially have a ‘bulletproof’ type mindset”.

He said this group were the largest users of powered boats and may be less likely to see lifejackets as the essential lifesaving device that they are.

“Males appear to be more active in recreational water activities for a longer time and their exposure risks appear to be higher.”

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard says the gender disparity in drownings comes down to attitude and behaviour.

Water Safety’s National Coastal and Water Survey 2024, which involved more than 1000 people aged 16 and over, found males generally more likely than females to take risks.

It found men were:

More likely to agree they are competent enough to take some risk during water activities.

Less likely to say an activity such as fishing or boating is hazardous.

Less likely to agree lifejackets should be mandatory.

Less likely to say they would swim out to rescue someone caught in a rip, but when asked to identify rips, over 25% could not.

More likely to report they have been in difficulty in the water in the past five years.

Coastal environments accounted for 26 drowning deaths in 2024.

About 63% of the Bay of Plenty population lives within 10km of the coast, higher than the national average of 46%.

Last summer Water Safety NZ recorded, in the drowning prevention report, 75% of residents in the Bay of Plenty visiting the coast for an average of two hours a visit.

It named Mount Maunganui Beach in its updated 2024 list of 10 national drowning blackspots – high-risk areas – reflecting its popularity and associated risks. It had 19 reported incidents in 2024, up from 11 the previous year.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand coastal safety manager Tom Kearney said there was a huge disparity in the proportion of males drowning.

The AON Surf Lifesaving NZ Beach & Coastal Safety Report showed in the 2023-24 season, 93% of those who drowned on the coast were male, compared with the 10-year average of 88%.

Tom Kearney is Surf Life Saving New Zealand's coastal safety manager.

Kearney said males were more likely to overestimate their ability while underestimating the conditions and risks.

“This disparity is largely because males take more risks in the water.”

He said if there were any doubts about floating abilities, to “stay out of the water”.

According to Water Safety NZ, drownings in the Bay of Plenty were evenly distributed across rivers, beaches and offshore environments in 2024.

The leading activity was swimming, which accounted for four deaths – double the 10-year average – and powered boating accounted for two deaths.

Callouts due to ‘inexperience’

Coastguard New Zealand said Rotorua’s lakes attracted many boaties, swimmers and paddlers year round.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes reported 21 callouts in the 12 months to June, with 60 people needing assistance.

That exceeded its annual average over the past decade of 14 callouts.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes president Jeremy Doorman said 90% of its callouts were from “inexperienced people on kayaks” on Lake Rotorua.

Popular areas included Hamurana, Ngongotahā, Kawaha Point and Hannah’s Point.

“People don’t realise the lake is often quite shallow even 200m to 300m from shore. It can look nice and calm from the shore, but when you get further out it changes,” Doorman said.

Coastguard Rotorua Lakes president Jeremy Doorman says 90% of its callouts are from inexperienced people.

His advice to anyone headed out on Lake Rotorua was to “paddle to your experience”.

Water Safety NZ’s survey outlined males participated in activities such as fishing and boating more than women and spent longer on activities like fishing.

Males had drowned while doing recreational activities such as fishing, surfing, jumping, free-diving, jetskiing, kayaking, power boating, rafting and swimming.

Others died after falling and slipping under the water.

Bay of Plenty harbourmaster Jon Jon Peters said his team worked to keep waterways safe and educating boaties was a critical part of this work.

“To help minimise boating-relating incidents we have designed areas for specific activities like jetskiing, tow sports and swimming.”

Comprehensive signs at boat ramps and more than 800 navigation aids, lights and beacons helped educate boaties about the rules.

