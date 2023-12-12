Gemma Reid completes third Tryathlon

Gemma Reid, left, and friend Xeva Kaur from Te Puke approach the finish of the Weetbix Tryathlon.

A slight hiccup the first time she did a Weetbix Tryathlon didn’t put Gemma Reid off the event.

The 9-year-old recently completed her third and still recalls her first when she did the “splash and dash” swim and run.

Transitioning from the swim to the run, she forgot to put on her branded top with her number and had to go back and change it.

“Mum was with her in the transition and I could see her in this purple shirt, so she had to go back and grab [the numbered shirt],” says Gemma’s mum Barbara.

“She was so flustered – but it was amazing – she finished and just said ‘I didn’t stop at all, Mum’.”

This year Gemma made sure she had the right top.

Gemma is determined to compete in the Tryathlon each year she is eligible – and to match her sister Naomi.

At this year’s event she took part in a team of two with her friend Xeva Kaur doing the swim, Gemma doing the bike leg before the pair ran together.

Gemma and Xeva are at Fairhaven School and also swim at Te Puke Swim School together. Although she likes swimming, Gemma says teaming up with Xeva was encouraging for her friend who was taking part for the first time, and it meant she didn’t have to do the slightly awkward swim to bike transition.

“It was nice to do it [as a team] and it saved a lot of energy,” says Gemma.

“I like swimming and I like biking now, and it adds to my collection of medals.”

Gemma says she will probably do all three legs herself next year.

She and Xeva trained by running at school.

“We would go around the field at school lots of times and we do swimming lessons and I practised my biking at home,” says Gemma.

The bike leg was her favourite part of the day.

As well as swimming, biking and running, Gemma plays tennis and netball and is also in a singing group at school.

“My uncle is a tennis professional and lots of people in my family like netball, so it kind of runs in the family.”

Netball is her favourite.

Gemma’s next big event is a tennis competition at Ōtūmoetai Tennis Club in January.