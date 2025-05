Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

19 May, 2025 12:46 AM Quick Read

Fire and Emergency NZ fire truck.

A digger has gone through a gas pipe in Greerton.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a gas main strike had been reported on Maleme St at 11.25am.

One side of Maleme Street has been blocked by traffic control.

“We’re still on-site waiting for the gas company to arrive.”