Roy Nugter gives the thumbs up.

What started as a garage sale for local man Roy Nugter morphed into a mini-gala before becoming a full blown gala on Saturday.

The Roy Nugter Garage Sale/Gala Day Fundraiser was an ‘’outstanding success’', with $7041 raised to go to Roy who is raising $100,000 for treatment of cancer with Keytruda.

Roy has stage four squamous cell carcinoma which has spread. Keytruda could help his immune system fight the cancers but it is not funded for his type of cancer. It costs about $10,000 per treatment (requiring it 10 times).

The community has been rallying around to support the family, who have a Givealittle page.

The gala attracted hundreds to St Peter’s Anglican Church. On offer was white elephant garage sale items, sausage sizzle, a bake sale, face painting, balloon art and sheep to pat.

Roy and his family would like to thank all, especially Andrea Menhinick and Dannae Baker, who were the driving force behind organising the fundraiser.

“A huge thank you also to all the helpers who came to help set up on Friday night, and those that came on Saturday to run the various stalls, we couldn’t have done it without your help,’’ Roy’s wife Deb says.

“And of course, the amazing community for the incredibly generous donations of goods to sell, all the baking, and of course the people that came out on Saturday and supported us with purchases and cash donations. We are also hugely appreciative of the generosity of all.’’



