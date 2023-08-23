From left, Boyd Harris, (Pukehina Surf Rescue), Errol Watts (Pukehina fire chief), Stu Brickland and Kirsty Garrett (Pukehina Community Charitable Trust), Andrew McDowell (Pukehina Surf rescue) and Rick Dunn (Pukehina Community Charitable Trust).

A quick switch of venue for a local car show proved to be an unintended masterstroke.

Due to be held in March at Midway Park in Pukehina, a new venue for the Autorama Pukehina Car Show had to be found at short notice after the park was made unusable due to incessant rain.

The show was shifted to Pukehina School which proved to be such a good venue, it will be used again when the Autorama is held in March next year.

Autorama Pukehina Car Show is organised by the Pukehina Community Charitable Trust which also organises an annual fundraising poker run.

Trustee Stu Brickland says the new venue worked really well.

“We had maybe 350 cars and we just basically ran out of room, so we’ve got that covered for the next event so we can fit all the extra cars in,” he says.

He says after three shows, its popularity is on an upward trend.

“It seems to be going from strength to strength. We seem to have a fairly good reputation among the car community and the public is amazing the way they come out and support this.”

The school also received a financial boost from the show.

“They were 100 per cent behind it,” says trustee Rick Dunn, “they were really supportive and great people to work with and it was a great community event for them.”

Trustee Kirsty Garrett says the organisers are lining up some new elements for next year’s show.

Money raised by the three Autorama events held so far has been split between Pukehina Volunteer Fire Brigade and Pukehina Surf Rescue that each received $10,000 from this year’s show.

Mazda RX7 drift car Lightning McKinnon owned by Luke McKinnon at Pukehina Autorama earlier in the year.





Pukehina fire chief Errol Watts says the funds will be used for the operation of the brigade’s first response medical vehicle.

“That’s 100 per cent funded by the community, we get nothing from FENZ for that. We’ve got all the up-to-date gear and this [donation] is amazing for us.

“That’s where the money is targeted - it’s the biggest need in the community.”

“I’m sure for anybody in the community it’s nice to know there’s something there pretty immediately if you need it and we think that’s pretty important,” says Stu.

Currently undertaking a project to build a new headquarters, Pukehina Surf Rescue chairman Andrew McDowell say the money will go toward the soft fit-out of the new building.

“As the new chair of the club, I’m looking at our shop front and for us to put our best foot forward - obviously that’s going to start with a brand new building in 14 months’ time and it’s going to have to be a building that’s welcoming for every person of the community.

“There’s a whole lot of stuff that needs to go into the building to make it a true community centre and that’s where the money will be going.”

Stu says the trust wants to continue to support the two organisations and growing the event will hopefully grow the amount of money it will be able to donate.

Kirsty says the trustees owe a “really big thank you” to the committee and the efforts that go into making the event happen.

Rick says the inclusivity of the day is something that is a major factor in its success.

“We like to make sure whatever you are rolling around in you are welcome to attend with your friends, your family, whatever.”

The trust’s poker run is on October 28.

“We did the first one last year and we were blown away with the support. We had 100 cars and about 250 people,” says Stu.

Funds raised this year will go to the Pukehina Fishing Club.

The run involves buying a run sheet, following a series of instructions and answering questions. The instructions guide people to five checkpoints.

“So it’s a little bit of fun that involves the game of poker as well. We’ll have prizegiving and a band at the final destination and there will be the ability to buy some food and drinks and bits and pieces.”

Registration will be from noon on the day at Midway Park.