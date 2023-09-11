Three district attractions have received funding.

The Kaikōkopu Trail between Paengaroa and Okere Falls is one of three Western Bay of Plenty attractions to benefit from a Government grant and council co-funding.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Tourism Infrastructure Fund exists to help councils across New Zealand create and manage tourism infrastructure.

The Western Bay of Plenty District Council has been granted $255,000 across three projects: the Kaikōkopu Trail ($30,000); Minden Lookout repairs ($125,000); and the Te Tawa ki Tahataharoa access trail beside the Wairoa River ($100,000).

The council’s general manager of infrastructure services, Cedric Crow, says he welcomes the funding.

“These grants, coupled with co-funding from the council, will greatly improve how we all enjoy these local gems. We’re so pleased we can make these repairs to enhance what we already have to offer.

“We’re really proud of our home, and this funding will go some way to growing the experience that our local whānau and visitors have in this beautiful part of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Repairs at Kaikōkopu Trail will be focused near the forestry section, approximately one kilometre from Linchenstein Rd. This trail has been badly damaged from severe rain events this year, resulting in the hard decision to discourage using it.

The Minden Lookout offers a sweeping panorama of the district, but has been temporarily closed since March 2023 while investigations into the condition of the viewing platform’s took place. The tourism funding will be utilised for repairs to this structure.

Repairs will also be carried out to the Te Tawa Ki Tahataharoa Shared Path in Te Puna, in partnership with tāngata whenua. The path provides access to the important wetland and the mahi will improve the path’s resilience to future severe weather events.

“With this funding and the council’s matching contribution, the council can now commit resources to get on with these repairs and complete them as soon as possible. We’re sure this will be welcome news to those who know and love these spots already,” says Cedric.