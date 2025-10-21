Sergeant Katie Emmett working at the New Zealand Embassy in Washington DC. Photo / Supplied

From Tauranga to DC: How an Army chef’s hard work led to her biggest moment yet

When Tauranga’s Katie Emmett joined the New Zealand Army as a chef, her mother told her she’d get the chance to see the world.

That prediction came true, with several international opportunities in her military career so far; the latest being a trip to Washington DC to cater an exclusive event.

Emmett recently returned from a deployment to the US capital, where she and fellow chef Sergeant Tyrone Broad catered a reception at the New Zealand Embassy, hosted by the New Zealand Diplomatic Service.

They were joined by two members of the Army’s Māori Cultural Group, Sergeant Tara Oldehaver and Captain Tipene Lee, who performed with NZDS staff in a pōwhiri, two haka and a waiata.

Emmett and Broad prepared a Kiwiana-style feast for about 300 guests, which included lamb chops, fish and chips and pavlova.