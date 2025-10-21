Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

From Tauranga to DC: How an Army chef’s hard work led to her biggest moment yet

SunLive
2 mins to read

Sergeant Katie Emmett working at the New Zealand Embassy in Washington DC. Photo / Supplied

Sergeant Katie Emmett working at the New Zealand Embassy in Washington DC. Photo / Supplied

When Tauranga’s Katie Emmett joined the New Zealand Army as a chef, her mother told her she’d get the chance to see the world.

That prediction came true, with several international opportunities in her military career so far; the latest being a trip to Washington DC to cater an

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save