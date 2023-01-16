Frocks on Bikes returns to Waihī Beach

Blokes with frocks on bikes at a previous event. Photo / Tee Carroll

The popular Frocks on Bikes event is returning to Waihī Beach after a two-year Covid-enforced break.

“It is a chance, once again, for visitors to have fun and enjoy our beautiful beach community,” said co-ordinator Tee Carroll. “All you need is a frock, bike and helmet. Guys are very welcome - as long as they are wearing a dress!”

The fun family event is open to everyone and suitable for all ages. On offer are great spot prizes, including for the ‘best dressed’ and the ‘best-decorated bike’, all for just a gold coin donation. Teams are also welcome. There are several bicycle routes catering to all, ranging from 5 kilometres to 15km - or participants can just freestyle around the village.

The Frocks on Bikes event is a Waihī favourite. Photo / Tee Carroll

After registering at the Waihī Beach RSA at 10am on Saturday, January 28, the cyclists will follow several routes, each with experienced local team leaders. The ‘easy rider’ route goes around the village and surf club, checking out the cafés and boutique shops, while another goes out to Bowentown.

The emphasis will be on safe riding while enjoying a unique fun cycling outing at stunning Waihī Beach.

Event: Frocks on bikes at Waihī Beach

When: Saturday, January 28

Further info can be found at eventfinda.co.nz/frocksonbikes and www.waihbeachinfo.co.nz.