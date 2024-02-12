The annual bike ride returns so dig out your Sunday best.

Expect a frantic show of flying hemlines and frills when the Frocks on Bikes cyclists hit the road in Katikati.

The annual event, first held on 2015, has moved locations from Waihī Beach to Katikati.

A spokesperson says the event was such a hit with locals it has been part of the summer events calendar ever since.

The event is designed as a family-friendly event coinciding with Bike Month.

“All you need is a frock, a bike, a drink bottle, sunblock and a helmet,” says Katch Katikati events manager Kirst O’Rourke.

“Cyclists can choose from either a 9km or a 5km ride exploring some of the local scenic cycle paths.”

Men (and boys) are encouraged to take part in the free event which has attracted up to 200 riders in past years.

Spot prizes are up for grabs.





The details

What: Frocks on Bikes

Where: Talisman Hotel carpark, Katikati

When: February 24, 10am