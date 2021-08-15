Free dental care programme returns to Bay of Plenty

The M/V YWAM KOHA is berthed at Vessel Works beside Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

The M/V YWAM KOHA is berthed at Vessel Works beside Tauranga Harbour Bridge. Photo / Supplied

A medical aid ship prevented from sailing due to Covid-19 has been giving free dental care to those in need on land.

And following the success of a five-week pilot programme, it's full steam ahead for the project.

Christian humanitarian organisation YWAM Ships Aotearoa (Youth With A Mission) was prevented from sailing to Pacific Island villages to fulfil its original mission this year, so in June they used their mobile dental container-clinics on dry land.

The ship's mobile dental clinics were transported to Welcome Bay, Te Puke and Kawerau for what became known as the Trinity Koha Dental Clinic. Patients were able to give a koha (donation) if they wished in return for dental treatment, but there was no expectation to pay.

During the trial, 463 local patients received $165,658 worth of treatment.

Managing director for YWAM Ships Aotearoa, Marty Emmett, said the organisation was blown away by the demand and desperate need for oral health care that some people face.

"It was unbelievable. The pain that some people are living with simply because they cannot afford to see a dentist. We had queues out the door, but it was heartening we were able to treat almost 500 people during that initial trial.

"We feel obligated now to keep going based on what we've seen, because we've only just scratched the surface. We need to keep going."

A koha clinic set up in Welcome Bay. Photo / Supplied

The clinic will resume on September 27 for another three weeks in Judea and Welcome Bay.

Adult Community Services cardholders who are living with constant oral pain that affects their quality of life should register their interest by emailing dental@ywamships.co.nz.

Emmett said publicity around The Trinity Koha Dental Clinic also generated significant interest in YWAM's ship.

The M/V YWAM KOHA is berthed at Vessel Works beside the Tauranga harbour bridge and four open days will be held in the last two weekends of August so people can look around the aid ship and learn how it operates. It will be open 10am-4pm on the Saturdays and from 1pm-5pm on the Sundays.

Emmett said they would be seeking further funding and support for the next clinic.

"The social benefit and return on investment is huge. We delivered $165,658 worth of treatment last time – which people could never have afforded to access by themselves."



The previous clinic was made possible by partner Trinity Lands and funders, including BayTrust and TECT.

Tauranga-based firm McLeod Cranes also moved the dental container around the Bay of Plenty, free of charge.