Defence lawyer Duncan McWilliam asked Judge Blair to further remand the accused in custody without entering a plea.

McWilliam also sought interim suppression of his client’s name and relationship to the baby, under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedures Act.

A court can make this order if a judge is satisfied publication would cause extreme hardship to the defendant or undue hardship to others, such as a victim or witness.

Judge Blair granted the suppression orders and remanded the man in custody without plea to appear in the Palmerston North High Court on November 7.

In the statement, police also said they would continue to support the baby’s family through this “incredibly distressing time”.

The coroner previously issued interim suppression of the baby’s name, as well as those of other witnesses.

The inquest into the baby’s death has been adjourned until the criminal court case is complete.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 25 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.