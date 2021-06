Emergency services are at a crash on Maunganui Rd. Photo / File

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on Maunganui Rd, near the Bayfair end of the flyover.

A motorist who passed the scene said traffic was moving slowly and backed up to Bayfair.

One lane was blocked. There is an ambulance on site.

Police said the accident was reported at 6.45pm.

Fire and Emergency have one vehicle on-site and were assisting the police with scene protection.

No one is trapped. There are no injuries reported.