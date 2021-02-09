Four new teachers for Whangamata Area School

Four new teachers have joined the team this year at Whangamata Area School. From left, Jim Barnes, Adrian Botting, Tim Middleton and Michael Fleming. Photo / Alison Smith

After a Covid-19 affected 2020 academic year, Whangamatā Area School principal Alistair Luke says many positive initiatives are in place for 2021.

Four new teachers will join the Whangamatā Area School staff.

Among them is Michael Fleming, owner of Blackies in Whangamatā and a local sporting hero, who's teaching his first year and will be teaching Years 5 and 6.

He says his motivation was simple.

"I'm trying to help the community."

A new head of department for English, Tim Middleton, joins the school from One Tree Hill College.

Tim has a young family and a long connection with the town as a bach owner.

"We've been coming here for years as a bach owner, which is where we are living now but hopefully only temporarily, it's really only a bach."

He says he's certain he and his family will settle in well to the Whangamatā lifestyle while he is able to contribute to a great school.

"It's great being part of a school making changes under strong leadership."

Adrian Botting is a music teacher for whom Whangamatā is a dream destination to live permanently.

"We've been coming here for years, staying with our friends. I just love it," he says.

For Jim Barnes, the school's new English and literacy teacher on the team, it's a first time living in the North Island.

"I was living in Nelson for the past year," he explains.

"The beauty of the area" was a real drawcard for Jim.

The Surf Academy expands its roll to 16 pupils this year with Rangi Ormond, a hugely talented surfer, joining the Surf Academy coaching team.

After a successful initial year in 2020, the Surf Academy has expanded and has had some great successes. Students Ash Rodgers and Taj Millar del Bosch reached the final four of national under-14 competitions recently held at Piha. Ash notched second place, with Taj fourth.

The Community Of Learning — a collaboration of eight Coromandel schools — will share learning resources, professional development with Alistair as the lead principal and Renee Stewart part of the COL team.

Covid restrictions deferred school upgrades last year but refurbishment of three primary classrooms is happening now.

Three secondary classrooms will also be upgraded following this.

New Years 7-8 classrooms will be built to replace the ageing existing rooms and the school's 30-year-old gym floor will be replaced during the summer months with a new shock-absorbing floor.

This gym, a well-utilised community facility that doubles as the school assembly hall, will also have gym bleachers seating replaced with a modern electronically controlled system.

Whangamatā Area School staff say they are thankful to have many volunteers who assist in the school operation.

This includes field trips, sports coaching and classroom activities.

- Jennifer Taylor, sports co-ordinator, is running a local sports club expo between 3.15pm and 5pm on Thursday, February 11.