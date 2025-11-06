Alan Bickers pictured in 2014. He died on November 1, 2025, aged 80. Photo / George Novak
Alan Bickers led a life of service.
He was a leader of “absolute integrity”, a “visionary”, and was always willing to give back to the community.
He was also a world traveller, a husband of 57 years, father of two, and grandfather of four.
The former Tauranga City Council chiefexecutive and engineer has been remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues after he died on November 1. He was 80.
Bickers was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in 2014 for services to the community. He worked in local government jobs, held numerous governance roles, and was the project manager for the rebuild of Tauranga’s Holy Trinity church.
He said Bickers’ greatest legacy was his “service heart” and “willingness to give back to the community”.
He referenced Bickers leading the redevelopment of Holy Trinity Tauranga and being chairman of many boards and holding various governance roles, including on Transit New Zealand and the Building Practitioners Board.
He recalled Bickers telling him at the time that a lot of his consultancy work was “dropping off” and he was a bit worried about the future.
“As soon as the building finished, he was inundated with work.”
Tauranga Mayor Mahé Drysdale said he was sad to hear of Bickers’ death and it was “lovely to catch up with him in council chambers earlier in the year”.
“Alan will be remembered not only for his professional achievements but also for his integrity, wisdom, and commitment to fair and responsible governance.”
During Bickers’ nine-year tenure as council chief executive, he oversaw the amalgamation of the Mount Maunganui Borough Council and the Tauranga City Council to become the Tauranga District Council in 1989, at a time when the area was servicing a population of 65,000 people, Drysdale said.
“My thoughts are with his family, former colleagues, and many friends across the public and private sectors.”