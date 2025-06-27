Advertisement
Former MP Brendan Horan eyes Whakatāne council role in elections

By Diane McCarthy, Whakatāne Beacon
New Zealand First MP Brendan Horan. File photo / Stephen Parker

Former Tauranga-based MP, TVNZ weather presenter and New Zealand Iron Man champion Brendan Horan says he plans to stand for a seat on Whakatāne District Council in this year’s local body elections.

Horan was a list MP for NZ First and was stood down in 2012 he took large sums of money from his late mother’s account. He was cleared of any wrongdoing in 2016 following a two-year police investigation.

