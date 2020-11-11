Forestry: New cradle containers revolutionise log transportation

The new 20-foot cassette containers can be loaded and secured onto different types of railway wagons. Photo / Supplied

A newly developed logging container will significantly improve efficiencies and capacity when transporting logs to the Port of Tauranga for export.

The 484 logging cradle cassette containers, built by Royal Wolf's Intermodal Business Unit, were specially designed as a replacement for KiwiRail's old log wagons which were designed to only carry logs.

The new 20-foot cassette containers can be loaded and secured onto different types of railway wagons to increase compatibility and capacity across KiwiRail's network.

Royal Wolf General Manager Intermodal Michael Horne said they were problem solvers.

"We modify containers to meet a company's specific logistics and transport needs. KiwiRail's logging cassettes are a perfect example of us tailoring a container solution to help increase efficiencies and capability for a client."

Royal Wolf worked closely with KiwiRail to develop a prototype container followed by the manufacture of a batch of containers and then the final product.

Horne said having the right container was essential to enable logistics companies to maximise loading and capacity for products as they transported freight around the country.

"There are a wide range of commodities and products transported in our containers but coming up with a solution for the safe transportation of logs required a very specific design.

"The cassette containers are functional but also highly innovative because they are able to be secured to a range of different wagons in the KiwiRail fleet," he said.

KiwiRail's network extends the length of the country with approximately one third of New Zealand's export goods transported by rail. Each week KiwiRail operate 800 freight services carrying goods around the country.

"We support sustainable practices and rail is certainly an environmentally friendly and cost efficient transport solution.

"Companies are always looking at opportunities to reduce costs and we help them do that with simple, yet highly efficient containerised solutions."

