Folk duo Looking for Alaska to play in Thames

Looking for Alaska is a folk-pop duo from Hamilton. Drawing on a diverse range of influences, Aaron Gott and Amy Maynard perform original music inspired by their lives and travels; complete with exquisite harmonies and acoustic guitar.

The duo have been working for eight years as music tutors in schools around Hamilton, and are co-owners of The Porch recording studio in Hamilton. Their familiarity, closeness and authenticity is fuelled by their real-life romance, which captivates their audience.

Both Maynard and Gott are singers, songwriters and multi-instrumentalists and have released two albums, the first of which spent five weeks in the NZ album charts and was nominated for Best Debut Album at the Taite Awards.

They have also toured extensively, completing three headline tours of NZ as well as tours of Australia and Europe, and have opened for many notable musical acts, including Fly My Pretties, Herbs, L.A.B., French For Rabbits, Tiny Ruins and more.

In 2021, Amy entered Maori TV’s 5 Minutes of Fame singing competition and won the group and solo female sections.

The Details

What: Looking for Alaska

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7.30pm

Where: Kauaeranga Hall, 437 Kauaeranga Valley Rd, Thames

Tickets: Door sales $25, pre-paid $22. Text 021 912 993, email kauaerangahallmusic@gmail.com or head to the Garden Music Shop, 712 Pollen St, Thames.