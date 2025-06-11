Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Flooding eases on SH2, temporary speed limits in place

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read

Herald NOW: Daily Weather Update: June 12 2025. Video / Herald NOW

State Highway 2 at Pongakawa has reopened after flooding.

The section of road at Kaikokopu Stream Bridge, between Kaikokopu Rd and Wilson Rd South, was closed due to flooding yesterday.

NZ Transport Agency said today the road had reopened with a temporary speed limit in place.

“Please drive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times