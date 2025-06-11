The recent wet weather had also destabilised four trees along Takitimu Drive, on SH2 in Tauranga, that posed a risk of falling onto the highway if not removed.
There will be a left lane closure with a 30km/h temporary speed limit in place for felling on Thursday night.
There will be four rolling blocks implemented as each tree is felled, NZTA said.
MetService said Bay of Plenty, Taupō and the central high country would have showers today, some heavy, easing in the afternoon.
Thunderstorms were possible east of Ōpōtiki this morning.
Mostly fine weather with the odd shower was forecast tomorrow and Saturday in the region.