State Highway 2 at Pongakawa has reopened after flooding.

The section of road at Kaikokopu Stream Bridge, between Kaikokopu Rd and Wilson Rd South, was closed due to flooding yesterday.

NZ Transport Agency said today the road had reopened with a temporary speed limit in place.

“Please drive with caution.”

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the agency said there were also areas of flooding on SH2 Waioweka Gorge between Ōpōtiki and Waioweka and road users were advised to drive with caution.