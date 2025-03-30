Advertisement
Flag football gains popularity with schools event

Tom Eley
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
BOP Schools American Flag Football manager Graham Whyte explains the rules of the game to school children from Taumata School.

Flag football fun is coming to Mount Maunganui’s Blake Park and more than 16 schools from across the Bay of Plenty are participating.

Bay of Plenty Schools American Flag Football manager Graham Whyte said the competition for Years 5-13 students on April 2 aims to grow their interest in flag football.

Schools will send one or two teams, and Whyte had already visited them to review the game rules to familiarise the students with the sport.

Five years ago, a tournament of this size would not have been possible because rugby dominated the sporting zeitgeist, he said.

“Flag Football is a summer sport, so it doesn’t compete with the summer codes.”

Introducing the sport to schoolchildren would allow those who might not want to go down the rugby or league path a potential pathway to another sport.

“There is raw and really good football talent here,” he said.

The aim was to establish in the primary school system and eventually grow the sport into high school sports, Whyte said.

“Our ultimate goal is regular competitions throughout all the schools in the country.”

School children from Taumata School and Thomas Moore College, learning the skills required to play Flag Football.
Aotearoa had “untapped potential” for gridiron, and as the NFL expanded, it was only a matter of time before New Zealand produced its next big star, Whyte said.

The sport will appear at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, showcasing American football worldwide.

One of the complaints that some people had was that American football had too many rules, but Whyte said the sport was quite simple to follow.

“The rules are very simple when you break them down.”

Flag football is non-contact, with no tackling or helmets required for playing the game and a reduced risk of concussion, he said.

Flag football games would be played for most of the day on April 2 at Blake Park, with spectators welcome.

