BOP Schools American Flag Football manager Graham Whyte explains the rules of the game to school children from Taumata School.

Flag football fun is coming to Mount Maunganui’s Blake Park and more than 16 schools from across the Bay of Plenty are participating.

Bay of Plenty Schools American Flag Football manager Graham Whyte said the competition for Years 5-13 students on April 2 aims to grow their interest in flag football.

Schools will send one or two teams, and Whyte had already visited them to review the game rules to familiarise the students with the sport.

Five years ago, a tournament of this size would not have been possible because rugby dominated the sporting zeitgeist, he said.

“Flag Football is a summer sport, so it doesn’t compete with the summer codes.”