Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui. Photo / File

Five people are injured after a serious crash on State Highway 29A in Mount Maunganui, forcing its closure.

Emergency services were alerted to the multi-vehicle crash near the Maungatapu on-ramp and Truman Lane about 3pm.

St John sent five vehicles to the scene, treating five people and transporting them all to Tauranga Hospital. Three were seriously injured and two moderately.

A police spokesperson said the road is closed and there are significant traffic delays.

"Motorists travelling from Mount Manganui are being diverted.

"We advise motorists to avoid the area if possible and to expect significant delays."