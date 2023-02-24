Five out of six Te Arawa groups make it to Te Matatini finals

Ngati Rangiwewehi's kapa haka group gracing the Te Matatini stage. PHOTO / TE MATATINI SOCIETY INCORPORATED

Matatini judges have chosen the top 12 teams to compete in the Te Mātangirua finals this Saturday at Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park.

Te Hekenga ā Rangi will be the first group to take the stage with Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue wrapping up the competition. For Te Hekenga ā Rangi, Angitū and Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue this will be the first time they have featured in the finals.

With 50 teams qualifying, 45 teams taking the stage, and 12 finalists, only one winner will walk away with the Ngāpō Pimia Wehi Duncan Mcintyre trophy and the championship title.

Day four programme of Te Matatini festival. Image / Supplied

After the final performance, the awards ceremony will take place followed by the transfer of the Te Matatini mauri from Tāmaki Makaurau to Aotea (Taranaki / Whanganui).

The other Te Arawa rōpū include: Te Pikikikōtuku o Ngāti Rongomai, Ngāti Rangiwewehi and Te Mātāra I Ōrehu.