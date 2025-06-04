Fish & Game reforms to modernise organisation

Minister James Meager says reviews have made it clear that the present laws on hunting and fishing are not fit for purpose.
Reforms to modernise and strengthen Fish & Game New Zealand will improve the national management of hunting and fishing resources and advocacy, while maintaining local control over local fishing and hunting rules, Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager has announced.
“I want to make it as easy as possible forKiwis to go hunting and fishing in New Zealand. This long overdue reform to Fish & Game will refocus the organisation on its core job of managing our sport fishing and game bird resources and implement a more professional approach to national decision making,” Meager said.
“It is important to our economy that Fish & Game is a well-functioning, highly effective and efficient organisation. Licence holders are estimated to spend up to $138 million every year, and our hunting and fishing resources are the envy of the world, drawing in tourists from across the globe.
“Previous reviews have made clear current legislation is not fit for purpose, resulting in internal dysfunction, wasted revenue on duplicated activities and staff, variable governance practices, disconnect from licence holders and local advocacy which has overstepped the mark. These long-standing issues must be addressed.”
The reforms will make several key changes, including clarifying the roles and responsibilities so regional Fish & Game councils focus on delivering hunting and fishing opportunities on the ground, with the New Zealand Fish & Game Council responsible for administrative tasks and policies.
The reforms also include shifting to a nationalised fee collection system to reduce double handling of licence fees and ensuring funding follows the demand for the resource, making more licence holders eligible to vote and stand in Fish & Game elections, and requiring councillors to comply with professional standards.
Fish & Game councils will be required to better consider the interests of other stakeholders such as farmers and the aviation sector in decision-making; and a national policy will be required around advocacy and restricting court proceedings to within that policy.
A stand-alone Fish & Game Act will be created to better recognise the organisation’s contribution to helping New Zealanders hunt and fish.
“Sports fishing and game bird hunting are well-established traditions and important recreational pastimes for Kiwis. They have positive impacts on our regional economies and create wider benefits for tourism, wellbeing and our environment – making it even more crucial its regulator is modern and credible”, said Meager.
Legislation will be introduced this year, and the parliamentary select committee process will provide an opportunity for stakeholders and the public to provide feedback on the proposals.