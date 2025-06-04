Fish & Game reforms to modernise organisation

Minister James Meager says reviews have made it clear that the present laws on hunting and fishing are not fit for purpose.

Reforms to modernise and strengthen Fish & Game New Zealand will improve the national management of hunting and fishing resources and advocacy, while maintaining local control over local fishing and hunting rules, Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager has announced.

“I want to make it as easy as possible for Kiwis to go hunting and fishing in New Zealand. This long overdue reform to Fish & Game will refocus the organisation on its core job of managing our sport fishing and game bird resources and implement a more professional approach to national decision making,” Meager said.

“It is important to our economy that Fish & Game is a well-functioning, highly effective and efficient organisation. Licence holders are estimated to spend up to $138 million every year, and our hunting and fishing resources are the envy of the world, drawing in tourists from across the globe.

“Previous reviews have made clear current legislation is not fit for purpose, resulting in internal dysfunction, wasted revenue on duplicated activities and staff, variable governance practices, disconnect from licence holders and local advocacy which has overstepped the mark. These long-standing issues must be addressed.”