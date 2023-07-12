Bob and Jennifer Sage were the first residents to move into Summerset by the Sea in Katikati. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Bob and Jennifer Sage were the first residents to move into Summerset by the Sea in Katikati. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

It’s been a decade since Bob and Jennifer Sage made “one of the best decisions” of their lives.

Jennifer and Bob were the first residents to move into the Summerset By the Sea Katikati retirement village, and they’re celebrating 10 years of being the first in the door.

Summerset By the Sea was in the building process in 2013 when Sages moved into one of the first homes completed — a three-bedroom house on the waterfront on June 30, 2013 (Summerset’s official opening will be in November 2024).

Bob and Jennifer had their pick of the homes which were first under way. Theirs is bathed in sunshine and looks out to Matakana Island and Tauranga Harbour.

Their home looks out to Matakana Island and Tauranga Harbour.

The couple did an about-face location-wise when they were deciding on the third phase of their lives.

"All the homework was done," Bob says, as they had investigated their options back in Wellington.

They knew the retirement village chain had a good reputation across the country. Jennifer had been a nurse, midwife and hospice nurse in her career.

“Our decision was partly due to [me] working in the hospice. We had a lot of association with all the doctors and nurses and Summerset had a very good reputation among them,” she says.

The couple had travelled to Katikati with friends from Wellington.

"We went down Park Rd and we saw a sign in the middle of the paddock saying ‘Summerset has purchased this land’," Bob says. Bob, an ex-teacher, says they were feeling adventurous, confident and loved the area — so they took a chance and signed on, putting a deposit down the day they opened to the public.

Work started on the site in 2012. The site was “pretty empty” when they first moved in. It was a cautious start, they say, but Aucklanders were soon showing interest in the venue.

The Summerset by the Sea village centre building.

“At the time, there was the exodus from Auckland and the cost of accommodation was climbing. The Auckland market [was] learning you can get the same but for less here in Katikati,” Bob says.

The couple sees this year as a celebration of a decade passing since they made one of their best decisions.

“Villages offer security, that’s the number-one [draw], and peace and quiet. There’s no concern about home and garden maintenance, and probably being part of a community [is a perk]. It’s what you make of it, of course.

"It would be rare to speak to someone in a retirement village who says they regret their decision."

Official opening next year

Summerset will be marking the 10-year anniversary of Summerset by the Sea Katikati village in November 2024 - the official 10-year opening date.

Summerset has some 170 homes and a village centre. The village had an investment of $80 million to build and employed local contracting firms and people for the construction.

Summerset has 39 villages completed or in development nationwide. They provide a range of living options and care services to more than 7400 residents.

Summerset also has four proposed sites at Parnell in Auckland, Rotorua, Kelvin Grove in Palmerston North and Masterton.