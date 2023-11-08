Fairhaven School pupils (from left) Avleen, Rosie, Japman, Prins, Lylah and Lucy are hoping the fireworks gala raises enough money for a real school van. Photo / Stuart Whitaker

A busy night is expected at Fairhaven School on Saturday for its annual fireworks gala.

After a break due to Covid-19 in 2021, the gala returned last year when one of the popular additions was a band, so that will be repeated this year.

There will also be a range of food options including food trucks and a hangi, sausages and chips, entertainment, a monster raffle and performances by students.

Principal Paul Hunt says there is little need to make changes to the event’s format as it remains as popular as ever.

“We are expecting a really busy night and the weather is going to be fantastic,” he says.

The gala is the school’s major fundraising event, with money raised this year going towards a second van for the school.

“We are looking forward to raising money to be able to take kids to lots of different events.”

He says having a second van means bigger groups of students will be able to travel together.

There is already some money in the kitty, and Paul hopes the gala will raise what is needed to make that up to the total cost.

Paul says the neighbouring residents are traditionally supportive of the event.

“We really appreciate the fact that our neighbours accept that we have a firework display and they are very tolerant of the fact that we have lots of cars parking and people coming to the school.”

He says he appreciates the fireworks can be disruptive, especially for pets and their owners.

“We appreciate that people support us because it’s our big fundraiser and the money is very important to us to be able to provide opportunities and resources.”

Gates open at 5pm, the cost is $4 for children and $6 for adults. Fireworks are expected around 8.30pm.