Two trucks responded around 11.12am.

Firefighters were called to Mount Maunganui’s new Four Square only to find a fog cannon had accidentally gone off.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they arrived at the business after an alarm was activated by smoke about 11.12am.

On arrival, the two trucks found it was due to smoke from a fog cannon that had gone off.

He said the team provided advice to the business on how to get the fog out of the building, which would just involve opening the doors.

Four Square Mount Maunganui opened for business yesterday.

A Mount Maunganui woman said the new Four Square was “completely full of smoke”.



