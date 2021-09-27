Fire crews battle large building blaze in Judea, Tauranga

Building fire in Judea.

A staff member at a neighbouring business has described a large building fire in Judea today as "a bit intense."

Fire crews were called to the 30m by 20m commercial building on Birch Ave around midday. The fire was now extinguished and hotspots were being dampened down.

Birch Ave Tyres is two doors down from the building and staff member Rory Kelleher said the flames were higher than the building beside it at one point.

He said he hadn't heard anything prior to the incident.

He said it was "a bit intense" but emergency services acted swiftly.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said the back half of a building that housed an air conditioning company was fully involved with fire when crews arrived.

Scene of the fire on Birch Ave in Judea. Photo / Supplied

All occupants were accounted for.

Five appliances were sent to the scene.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of a building fire on Birch Ave just before midday and were helped with traffic management.

Large amounts of black smoke can be seen in Judea. Photo / George Novak

A Bay of Plenty Times reporter said the corrugated roof at the back end of the building had collapsed and there were large holes burnt through other parts of the roof.

A man standing near the site said he saw the smoke from Baypark and came over.

Fire crews at the scene of the blaze. Photo / George Novak

"It's not every day you see smoke that dark," he said.