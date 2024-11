Fire crews from Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa brigades attended a fire in Pāpāmoa. Photo/ Kate Spake

A fire investigator has been asked to attend the scene of a fire at Pāpāmoa Plaza.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand northern communications shift manager Lauren Sika said firefighters responded to a private fire alarm activation at 10.51am.

“The fire was contained by sprinklers in a commercial building at Pāpāmoa Beach,” said Sika.

A SunLive reader said the building was evacuated with people congregating in the Pāpāmoa Plaza carpark.