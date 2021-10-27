Finalists revealed for 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards

This year's Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be an online event. Photo / File

Over 40 finalists have been announced for the 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards, including junior athletes, Olympians and Paralympians, coaches and community organisations.

For the first time in its 50 year history, the awards were cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 disruptions but will resume this year as an online event in response to the latest Covid-19 outbreak.

Seventy nominations were received for 13 award categories including four new categories to recognise disabled athletes and community organisations.

Among the individual finalists for the 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards are gold medallists Lisa Carrington and Lisa Adams, triathlete Hayden Wilde, CrossFit Games athlete Hiko-o-te-rangi Curtis, swimmer Bailey Conlon and rising athletics star Hannah Gapes.

Finalists in the open team category include Mount Maunganui Rugby Club Womens' who took out this year's Baywide Women's Club Premiership. They go up against Upper Central Rugby League Stallions, Tauranga City Athletic Football Club Womens' and Bay of Plenty Senior Mens' Volleyball who are all vying for the Team of the Year honour.

Four-time Official of the Year winner Kelly Hudson from hockey and 2018 winner Greg Rieger from surf lifesaving once again make their mark in the Official of the Year category alongside Joanie Coles from netball.

The new award categories of Community Organisation of the Year and Innovation in Sport and Recreation feature several community clubs and groups that have worked tirelessly over the last 12 months to deliver great physical activity opportunities across the Bay of Plenty.

2021 Sports Awards goes online

On Friday, November 19, the Bay of Plenty community will have the opportunity to come together virtually and celebrate all aspects of sport and recreation from grassroots volunteers to elite athletes.

Sport Bay of Plenty will play host to the online celebration alongside MCs Philly Angus from Rotorua and former Olympian Sarah Cowley-Ross.

Sport Bay of Plenty sport manager Nick Chambers said the awards were an important recognition of region's achievements and resilience over a challenging period.

"Over the last 18 months we've had to contend with disrupted seasons, limited or cancelled events and the upending of competition formats.

"Despite the chaos, though, athletes, volunteers, clubs and organisations have managed to find a way forward and achieve great things on the local and international stage," Chambers said.

"Covid-19 has also forced us to rethink how we deliver the awards, but we're thrilled to still be able to honour and celebrate the incredible achievement of the Bay's sport and recreation community."

The 2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards will be live and online from 5:30pm on Friday, November 19. Tune in, and find out more about this year's finalists, by visiting sportbop.co.nz.

2021 Forsyth Barr Bay of Plenty Sports Awards finalists:

Holland Beckett Law Sportswoman of the Year:

Lisa Carrington - Kayaking

Samantha Winders - Netball

Stacey Fluhler - Rugby sevens

Robin Goomes - Mountain biking

Bayleys Real Estate Sportsman of the Year:

Hayden Wilde - Triathlon

Scott Curry - Rugby

Kane Williamson - Cricket

Aurecon Innovation in Sport and Recreation:

Sam's Skate School

Geyser Culture and Sports Club

Otumoetai Tennis Club

Advocate Print Official of the Year:

Joanie Coles - Netball

Greg Rieger - Surf Life Saving

Kelly Hudson - Hockey

Ebbett Tauranga Community Organisation of the Year:

Whakatāne Blue Light

Rotorua United Football Club

Te Puke Sports and Recreation Club

Rotorua Mountain Biking Club

BayTrust Coach of the Year:

Brendon-Ray Horlock - Volleyball

Craig Kirkwood - Triathlon

Alan Bunting and Corey Sweeney - Rugby sevens

Young Sportsman of the Year:

Hiko-o-te-rangi Curtis - CrossFit

Samuel Tanner - Athletics

Lachlan Stevens-McNab - Mountain biking

Henry Booker - Sports climbing

EVES Realty Young Sportswoman of the Year:

Hannah Gapes - Athletics

Jenna Hastings - Mountain Biking

Keira Allot - Swimming

Canon Bay of Plenty Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Lisa Adams - Shot put

Te Huia Apaapa - Half marathon, marathon, triathlon,

Young Disabled Sportsperson of the Year:

Siobhan Terry - Swimming

Bailey Conlon - Swimming

Forsyth Barr Community Service to Sport and Recreation:

Embargoed until Sports Awards evening

Volcanic Hills Team of the Year:

Upper Central Rugby League Stallions

Mount Maunganui Rugby Club Womens' Team

Bay of Plenty Senior Mens' Volleyball Team

Tauranga City Athletic Football Club Womens' Team

Redspot Creative Secondary School Girls' Team of the Year:

John Paul College Cross Country Team

Otumoetai College Rowing U17 Double Sculls

John Paul College Clay Target Shooting Team

Mount Maunganui College Premier 1 Girls Volleyball Team

Bay Office Products Depot Secondary School Boys' Team of the Year:

Whakatāne High School Beach Volleyball Team

Rotorua Boys' High School Touch Team

Tauranga Boys' College Senior Futsal Team

Tauranga Boys' College Squash Team