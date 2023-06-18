2023 Fieldays at Mystery Creek from the air.

Fieldays, the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere, wrapped for its 55th year at the weekend.

New Zealand National Fieldays Society chief executive Peter Nation said the event had a positive buzz.

“It’s been a truly wonderful four days,” he said in a statement. “When the gates opened on Wednesday morning under a blanket of fog and sun and positivity on the horizon. The buzz was great, and you could feel the positivity and excitement within hours of opening.

“In the face of economic and regulatory changes ahead for the primary sector, there was a profound spirit of camaraderie and buoyancy,” he said. “With just over 105,000 attendees through the gates in the past four days, it had a different feel to our audience at end of the last year.

“A number of the 75,000 that came through in November, only six months prior many of whom were newcomers to Fieldays. To be welcoming back many of those who hadn’t been here since 2021 was humbling. Effectively we have welcomed over 170,000 to Fieldays in just 12 months.”

Fieldays is usually held in June, but was moved to November in 2022 due to Covid-19 traffic light systems.

This was the first winter Fieldays with the international borders open since 2020.

Day three of Fieldays at Mystery Creek, Hamilton, Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography.

Planning was already under way for Fieldays 2024, planned for Mystery Creek from June 11-15 2024.