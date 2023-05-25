The Innovation Awards on day two of Fieldays last year. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography ©NZNFS Inc

The Innovation Awards on day two of Fieldays last year. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography ©NZNFS Inc

The finalists for the 2023 Fieldays Innovation Awards have been announced across three categories, with 49 entrants standing to win a total prize package of cash, services, and products worth more than $60,000 to help launch their new product.

Fieldays is the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere, drawing visitors from around the globe and is on at Mystery Creek June 14-17.

Showcased at the Fieldays Innovation Hub, the Fieldays Innovation Awards are the ultimate launch platform for Primary Innovation and are a globally renowned awards programme judged by a panel of 15 sector experts who represent a wide range of experience from around the NZ innovation eco-system. This year’s awards promise to showcase some of the most innovative ideas and technologies in the agricultural industry.

“We are thrilled to announce the finalists for this year’s Fieldays Innovation Awards,” says Fieldays programme manager Steve Chappell.

“It’s fantastic to see entries of such a high calibre again in the award’s 55th year. I’m sure visitors will be wowed by the innovation on display in the Fieldays Innovation Hub and on the Fieldays Innovation Trail. The awards have been the launchpad for plenty of unique, global-quality, innovative solutions over the years, and this year will be no different.”

“Fieldays has been an integral part of the Riverwatch journey, supporting us through our development, awarding us the Prototype Award in 2017, and the Growth & Scale Award last year. Our company would not be in the position that it is now without this support from the southern hemisphere’s largest agricultural event,” said Abi Croutear-Foy, chief growth officer at RiverWatch.

This year there are solutions related to cyclone response, health and safety on farm, and water testing, along with AI farm support, and compliance and regulatory apps and programmes. The global financial crisis has also been on the mind of innovators with practical solutions being sought for better efficiency and ways to combat labour shortages across the food and fibre sector.

This year finalists ranging from individuals, local Waikato companies, and New Zealand-based global companies, to entries from around World: UK, Australia, United States and Switzerland, have been selected to showcase their innovations in three categories.

Twenty-five finalists have been chosen in the Prototype category, offering the critical opportunity to test new products and process development through exposure at Fieldays - three of which are also in the running for the Young Innovator of the Year award for entrants 19 years old and under.

The Early-Stage category, which recognises a primary industry product or service that hasn’t been commercialised for more than 12 months, has seen 16 finalists chosen.

And eight finalists have been announced in Growth & Scale, a category designed to recognise successful innovation products or services looking to grow through new markets, exports, or increased supply chain.

“All of the finalists have demonstrated impressive innovation and commitment to the agricultural industry,” said Chappell. “We can’t wait to see who comes out on top to take home the prize packages, a boost that could help them continue to grow and develop their ideas.”

Winners will be announced at the Innovation Awards Function during Fieldays.

The finalists’ entries can be viewed at the Fieldays Innovation Hub at Mystery Creek between June 14-17. Additionally, the Fieldays Innovation Trail can be turned on in the Fieldays App to explore Innovation award entries at the exhibitor’s sites. For more information visit Fieldays.co.nz.

“We are so thankful to our sponsors; One NZ, the Ministry for Primary Industries, AWS, Sprout Agritech, NZME, Gait International, King Street Advertising, Blender Design and Soda Inc for continuing to support the Fieldays Innovation Awards, and promote the NZ Innovation eco-system,” said Chappell.

Finalists in their award categories are:

Prototype:

Innovation Hub: ABMAN, AgriAI, AgriSea NZ, Alps2Ocean Foods Tapui, Bactosure, DairyNZ (x6), Delta Waterways, EMNZ, Landkind, Pivotal Innovations, SPS Automation, St Paul’s Collegiate School (x3), TC Fence Systems, Tokaora Diagnostics, XOVR Bikes.

Innovation Trail: Gallagher Group, Ravensdown, Waikato Milking Systems.

Early-Stage:

Innovation Hub: 5th Biz Agri, Agilis Vets, Agriscore, Bovonic, FARM MEDIX, Feed Finder, Hemprino, Nanobubble Agritech, Perkinz (x2), REM Analytics, Rewild, Verdi New Zealand.

Innovation Trail: Aimer Farming, Chillerman, Waiora Research/eClean

Growth & Scale:

Innovation Hub: Ag-drive (UK), CNH Industrial, HALO Systems, Koru Diagnostics, smaXtec, Springarm Products

Innovation Trail: Levno, Wilderlab NZ







