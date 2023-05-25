Fieldays Forestry Hub returns for 2023 show

The Fieldays Forestry Hub will host about 20 sector organisations and focus on the theme of ‘Wood, our low-carbon future'. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography.

The Fieldays Forestry Hub will host about 20 sector organisations and focus on the theme of ‘Wood, our low-carbon future'. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography.

Following its inaugural success last year, the Fieldays Forestry Hub will again feature when Fieldays 2023 returns to its traditional winter slot, from June 14-17, at Mystery Creek in Waikato.

Like last year, the Fieldays Forestry Hub, located at site G80, will host about 20 sector organisations and focus on the theme of ‘Wood, our low-carbon future’, with staff from large companies and small not-for-profit agencies on-hand to provide information and answer questions.

This year, a new series of forums and talks will enhance the learning experience of visitors wanting to know more about the forestry and wood processing sector.

The hub will host two forums and several ‘hot-topic’ talks that will be open to the public, with time scheduled for questions and answers.

The two forums, supported by NZME, will be fronted by The Country radio host Jamie Mackay, who will moderate a debate between a panel of speakers.

The first forum’s topic will be: ‘Food and wood – how much land does each need?’ This is scheduled for Wednesday, June 14 at 2pm.

The second forum’s topic will be: ‘Are all trees created equal?’ This is scheduled for Thursday, June 15 at 2pm.

Other attractions include a forestry simulator, so visitors can experience what it’s like to operate machinery in a forest, and a couple of large forestry machines to view close-up.

Forestry Minister Peeni Henare has been invited to officially launch the hub for 2023 on Wednesday, June 14 at 11am.

The hub is a collaboration between Fieldays and an advisery group comprising Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service, Forest Growers Levy Trust, Scion, the NZ Forest Owners’ Association, Red Stag, NZ Farm Forestry Association and Future Foresters.

FThe ieldays Forestry Hub will feature again from June 14-17 at Mystery Creek in Waikato. Photo / Stephen Barker / Barker Photography

Hub spokesperson Alex Wilson says the sector has begun a process of transformation in partnership with the Government with, most recently, the launch of a $57 million Wood Processing Grant Fund in April and the release of the foundational Industry Transformation Plan (ITP) last November.

“The sector can expect more information on the ITP projects to be released at Fieldays.

“The wider public can anticipate an engaging experience on the possibilities of trees and wood as the sector helps to mitigate climate change and addresses the challenges of wetter and hotter weather in many parts of the country.

“The forestry and wood processing sector is New Zealand’s fourth-largest primary industry exporter and a major contributor to regional economies and employment. Fieldays gives our sector a particular opportunity to have conversations with rural landowners about the opportunities to grow trees for timber, protect the land and store carbon.”

New Zealand Farm Forestry Association president Neil Cullen says many farming organisations agree that an integrated tree planting approach on-farm is the best way forward to address the many environmental land use issues.

“The Farm Forestry Association will have a significant presence at the Fieldays Forestry Hub to explain how its members have practically implemented this approach, which tree species work best and what the costs and returns are.”

New Zealand Forest Owners’ Association president Grant Dodson says the Forest Hub is a valued way the industry can communicate directly with farmers and the public.

“We’ll be there to explain the truth of some issues, such as the many things we are doing to reduce forest waste, but also just to communicate that we have a lot more in common with the rest of the primary sector than many people think.”

Scion chief executive Dr Julian Elder says Scion’s 2030 ‘right tree, right place, right purpose’ strategy is highly relevant for rural New Zealand.

“Our innovations and technologies can be applied to trees and fibre on farms in new ways.”

Julian Elder says future rural landscapes and communities would include a mix of farming, productive forestry, trees and new manufacturing and processing activities.

“All this will play into the goal of a circular bioeconomy and grow jobs and resilience for farmers and rural communities.”

New Zealand National Fieldays Society CEO Peter Nation says the Fieldays Forestry Hub is set to build on last year’s successful launch by showcasing the latest innovation and technology, a commitment to sustainability and providing a real opportunity for conversation.

Full details about the Fieldays Forestry Hub can be found at https://www.fieldays.co.nz/attend-fieldays/explore/forestry.

Supplied copy