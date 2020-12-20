Female cyclist flown to Waikato Hospital after Karangahake Gorge fall

Police and emergency services staff have responded to serious injury fall in the Karangahake Gorge between Paeroa and Waihi. Photo / File

A female cyclist injured in a fall on State Highway 2 in the Karangahake Gorge has been flown to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.

A police spokeswoman said police received a report that a cyclist had suffered a serious injury after a falling from her bike about 12.41pm, and the highway was reduced to one lane for more than an hour.

She said a rescue helicopter from Hamilton airlifted the injured female cyclist to Waikato Hospital but the exact nature of her injuries and how it happened was unavailable.

The police spokeswoman said the highway was fully reopened to traffic at 2.15 pm.