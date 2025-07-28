Advertisement
Fire at retirement village prompts evacuation in Bethlehem

Rosalie Liddle Crawford
By
MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST·SunLive·
2 mins to read

The Bob Owens Retirement Village. Photo / NZME

A malfunctioning underfloor heating thermostat is believed to be the cause of a small fire that triggered an evacuation at the Bob Owens Retirement Village in Bethlehem on Sunday.

Three fire trucks responded to the fire, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

“The Bob Owens Retirement

