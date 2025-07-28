Already a subscriber? Sign in here

The Bob Owens Retirement Village. Photo / NZME

A malfunctioning underfloor heating thermostat is believed to be the cause of a small fire that triggered an evacuation at the Bob Owens Retirement Village in Bethlehem on Sunday.

Three fire trucks responded to the fire, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

“The Bob Owens Retirement Village had a fire in the dining room,” Pennefather said.

“We got the call at 9.05am. We had three fire trucks in attendance.”

Pennefather said all people had been evacuated from the impacted area when the fire service arrived.