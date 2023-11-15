Jess (Lydia Stewart Williams) and Caleb Pepperell as Dog

Footrot Flats - A Stage Musical

Review - Angie Belcher

Full kudos to Te Puke Repertory Theatre who have masterfully brought to life the much-loved Footrot Flats cartoon characters that many of us grew up with.

Footrot Flats - A Stage Musical, is based on the cartoon characters created by Murray Ball in 1976.

Wal, Dog, Cheeky and the menagerie of farmyard animals captured a slice of New Zealand rural life and as their popularity grew they soon appeared in books, on merchandising and in 1984 appeared as a stage show.

Transforming cartoon animals into believable, loveable, lively characters is not a job many directors would embrace. Te Puke’s Michelle Cliff has not only managed to do this but has exceeded all expectations with the result.

A team of hard-working volunteers have taken her vision to reconfigure and construct a set which allowed the show to be presented in traverse with seating on either side of the performance area. The result is an up-close, interactive performance where the audience is immersed in a rural setting complete with sheep pens, Dog’s water tank, fences with tufts of pulled wool and Wal’s home with its overflowing gutters and precariously perched bird’s nest.

The show follows a number of Wal (Glenn Ward) and Dog’s (Caleb Pepperell) escapades: the dog trials, sheep shearing, movie night with Cheeky (Melissa McLaughlin) and many others. Glenn, a seasoned repertory actor, masterfully brings alive the character of Wal while 19-year-old Caleb Pepperell takes on the role of Dog with enthusiasm.

The three ewes (Elizabeth Rose, Mary Hadcroft and Deborah Holton) provided plenty to laugh about in their gingham rock and roll dresses each wearing a glittering earring matched with a sheep tag and having to suffer the indignity of dagging, shearing and tupping on stage.

Cheeky (Melissa McLaughlin) and Wal (Glen Ward).

It’s hard not to mention every one of the 17 outstanding actors who play the 19 characters. Each of them showcase their acting, dancing, singing ability and stage confidence, delivering believable and hilarious performances. The casting is superb and every actor appears to be having an absolute ball. (no pun intended).

Michelle’s ability to direct and her attention to detail in order to create an authentic audience experience is understated. Together with Lynne Avery and Stacey Wylie, they succeeded in creating costumes that are visually impressive, creatively interpret the animal’s characters and provide subtle humorous twists to the animal-human morphing.

Musical director Cindy Hill-Rennie has worked hard to condense the many pages of musical score. It is a delight to watch her not only play piano throughout the show but also add sound effects and being included in unspoken dialogue with characters.

The music and songs written by Philip Norman and supported with hilarious lyrics by AK Grant, are presented as solos, duos and whole-cast ensembles complimented by Sammi Campbell’s creative choreography.

Snippets of tango, ballet and gentle waltzes contrast the highly energetic movements of the whole cast choreography. Her skill enables the entire crew to cleverly navigate the tight performance space.

Many of the cast have outstanding voices but Dolores (Stacey Wylie) and Cheeky deserve special mention.

The production involves a diverse range of performers, including members of the same family, first-time actors and a wide age range. It is encouraging to see the younger members of Te Puke Repertory taking major roles; Jess (Lydia Stewart- Williams) Pongo (Amber Gleeson), Charles (James Ward) and Cooch (Zach Wylie) who played the piano accompanied by the sweet voice of Pew (Ava Jacobs).

It takes a committed effort by those both onstage and behind the scenes to create a performance like this. They all deserve accolades for what will undoubtedly be seen as a Te Puke Repertory highlight of the year.

For those of you who don’t get to see it, I’m sorry. For those who sit in one of the front seats, be prepared for a treat. This is a show for those who embrace our quirky Kiwi culture, enjoy a nostalgic look at New Zealand’s iconic cartoon characters, and are happy to leave a show singing, Scones, Pikelets, Pavlovas.

The fact that all sessions of Footrot Flats - A Stage Musical are sold out speaks to the popularity and reputation of the Te Puke Repertory Theatre.



