Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Farmer confidence knocked as escalating financial costs put pressure on mental wellbeing

Carmen Hall
By
6 mins to read
A storm is on the horizon for farmers as they battle a bevy of rising costs. Photo / File

A storm is on the horizon for farmers as they battle a bevy of rising costs. Photo / File

Hikes in fuel and fertiliser costs and debt servicing levels have knocked rural confidence and prompted fears about mental wellbeing, with farmers facing tough times urged to “talk to someone”.

Industry representatives say farmers will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times