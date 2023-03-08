Back from Te Matatini are (from left): Ngairo Eruera, Marire, Mowai and Tineka Wanakore.

A local family has returned from Te Matatini buzzing after their first performance together as a family of four.

Ngairo Eruera (Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe), wife Tineka Wanakore and their children Mōwai, 17, and Mārire, 15, have returned from the popular festival after performing with their senior kapa haka group Te Iti Kahurangi (TIK), from the Waikato.

It was the children’s first time performing at Te Matatini, Ngairo’s third time and Tineka’s eighth. TIK came third-equal.

Being in the kapa haka limelight with their children was the culmination of “what can simply be called a dream”, says Ngairo,

“To be able to celebrate who we are through the medium of performing arts, and our children also sharing that passion to haka and waiata [song], is something we had hoped for as parents since our children were young and loved to haka and waiata.”

The national kapa haka festival wrapped up at Auckland’s Eden Park last Saturday after four days of fierce competition. Thousands attended the festival and tuned in to live coverage.

Tineka (Waikato, Maniapoto, Ngāi Te Rangi) is from Katikati, and the family moved back here in 2019 from Hamilton.

Ngairo says TIK is known for their innovative style, enacting compositions that span historical, political and cultural landscapes. They also utilise Māori wit, humour, skill and daring, he says.

“The performance this year was, in some ways, a return to a more original TIK style of strong melody, graceful athletic movement and the thematic design of choreography, sound and musicality.

“What makes us strong in my view is the leadership, which is clear, visionary and committed.”

Ngairo noticed a jump in the festival’s popularity and public interest this year. He says anticipation was built up through social media prior to the festival.

“Come performance day, groups literally have superstars in their team that are recognisable, liked, and identified with before the first sound is uttered.”

The supreme winner of the 2023 Te Matatini was Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau a Apanui.