Drag queen, Miss Geena performing at the Pride Picnic on Saturday. Photo / Mewett Media

“A safe space for our community to celebrate without fear and judgement.”

That’s how event organisers have described Tauranga’s Pride Picnic over the weekend with hundreds turning up to the family-friendly event.

On Saturday, attendees were treated to performances from drag artists and musicians alongside a rainbow-themed dog show.

Tauranga Moana Pride president Errol Poutoa told the Bay of Plenty Times between 600 and 800 people showed up to Mount Maunganui’s Coronation Park, capping off a week of Pride celebrations.

Highlights included a 30-minute performance from drag queen Miss Geena and the “owner and pet lookalike” category of the dog show.

Tauranga Moana Pride Week, which started last Monday, aimed to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community through a range of events.

On Tuesday dozens of children and their parents turned up to a storytime session performed by drag queens despite it receiving complaints and disapproving comments on social media.

Poutoa said the committee spent “countless” hours organising Saturday’s picnic and he was “really pleased” with the turnout on the day. A mix of families with young children, teenagers and seniors were in attendance.

“It felt like a big family picnic - it was relaxed and inclusive for everyone,” he said.

Asked about the importance of it, he responded: “We want to create a safe space for our community to celebrate without fear and judgement.”

“For people growing up who are not comfortable being themselves - they need to know there is something in the city for them.

“There are people who are still questioning their sexual orientation and gender identity. By having these events it creates a safe space, they can talk to people around them and connect.”

He also “strongly believed” Tauranga was a diverse community and events like this were needed to make this clear.

“It shows we are growing and are more than what we were 30 years ago,” he said.

Organisations Rainbow Youth and Gender Dynamix both had stalls at the event for those wanting support and resources, he said.

Poutoa said he was “exhausted” but pleased by the overwhelming amount of positive feedback following the series of events.

“On reflection, it was like ‘wow we did really well’. That is what motivates us - it takes a village to deliver Pride and everyone did so so well.”