A family of orca spotted in Tairua harbour.

A family of orca have been caught on camera swimming near a vessel in the Tairua Harbour.

Royden Thompson shared the footage on social media showing four orca, including two babies, swimming past a boat

Thompson commented on the post: "Orcas in the harbour today. What beautiful animals they are.

"The parents teach their young ones to hunt rays. There are many of them, eagle [rays] and stingrays, in our slice of paradise."

"Mum and one baby went down port side. Big daddy and the other baby went down starboard out of frame."

According to the Department of Conservation, New Zealand is home to an estimated 150–200 individual orca, which travel long distances throughout the country's coastal waters.

"Orca are typically encountered in family groups or pods. Pods are usually formed for life and can result in the development of unique dialects."

Department of Conservation rules around orca:

• Do not swim within 100m of a killer whale/orca.

• Your vessel should not be within 50m of a killer whale.

• There should be no more than three vessels within 300m of any marine mammal, additional vessels may watch from 300m.

• Your vessel should approach orca from behind and to the side.

• Do not circle them, obstruct their path or cut through any group.

• Operate your boat slowly and quietly at "no wake" speed when within 300m of a killer whale.

• Avoid sudden noises that could startle the animals.