Extra safety measures for Tauranga harbour entrance

Tauranga Harbour entrance. Photo / NZME

New safety measures will be put in place between Mauao and Matakana Island prompted by the increase of harbour users.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council's maritime team is trialling the installation of new yellow 5 knot buoys at the Tauranga Harbour entrance.

The purpose of the buoys is to clearly mark where any vessels travelling through the harbour channel should be slowing down to 5 knots if travelling outside the marked shipping channel and close to shore.

Deputy Harbourmaster Daniel Rapson said they saw a huge increase in boats and jet skis on the water last summer and were predicting the same if not more this year.

"As well as more boats and jet skis, there has been a rise in popularity of paddle craft such as waka ama, stand up paddle boarding and kayaks using the entrance or travelling around Mauao.

"There's also a strong ocean swimming community in the area and seeing groups of swimmers complete a trip around Mauao is a common sight over summer. The hope is that these buoys will improve the safety for all users of the harbour entrance," he said.

"If there's less speed, there's less harm."

The placement of the buoys has been done in conjunction with the Port of Tauranga, which is supportive of the move.

The buoys will be put in place on December 20.