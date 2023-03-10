Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Bay of Plenty Times

Expectant dad starts men-only classes for conversations about fatherhood

7 minutes to read
By
Carly Gibbs

Weekend writer

Simon Street will become a dad for the first time this month and he’s excited, nervous, and hopeful that he’ll still get to go surfing when the sea is pumping.

Like all expectant dads, he

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.