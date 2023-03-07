State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Ōpoutere remains open for light vehicles for essential travel only due to further deterioration. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is advising State Highway 25 between Hikuai and Ōpoutere remains open for light vehicles for essential travel only due to further deterioration of the underslip.

Contractors are cutting into the bank to extend the road further away from the advancing underslip this afternoon. They are keeping traffic flowing as much as possible, but periods of stop-go traffic management are required. Road users should expect long delays.

The road will have to be fully closed for a period of time later today while contractors construct the pavement for the road widening.

The damage is extensive. Photo / Waka Kotahi

The road was originally closed early yesterday morning following a washout caused by heavy rain over the weekend.

The ground conditions in the area remain highly unstable. Contractors are constantly monitoring the site to ensure it remains safe, and the road may be closed at short notice should conditions deteriorate further.

