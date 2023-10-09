The call has gone out for participants in this year's Seeka Te Puke Christmas Float Parade.

Te Puke’s Christmas Float Parade organisers are searching for the festive and the famous.

The theme of this year’s Epic Te Puke-organised, Seeka-sponsored parade is a combination of fame and fortune and Christmas movies.

The ‘fame and fortune’ aspect comes with regard to the hope of finding famous faces to take part in the parade, says Epic Te Puke’s Sally Benning.

“We are looking for famous people - they might be famous only in Te Puke,” she says. “People who are well-known locally.”

She is aware of a handful of people who live locally who might have wider fame, and is keen to hear from any who might want to be involved.

“There are a few celebrities who live locally, and if they want to come, they are welcome.”

The idea is the celebrities or sports stars will travel in cars as part of the parade.

The ‘Christmas movies’ aspect of the theme is aimed at those decorating floats or other parade entries.

Entires are now open via the Te Puke Online website.

“We are trying to get people to think about [entering] - it’s really not that far away.”

The parade takes place on December 2.