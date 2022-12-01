New Zealand dotterel chicks are nesting at Pāpāmoa. Photo / Mead Norton

People are being asked to keep their dogs, and themselves, away from an area of Pāpāmoa Beach where endangered New Zealand dotterel chicks are expected to hatch any day.

Te Puke Forest and Bird representative Carole Long said the organisation was anxiously waiting for the hatching of dotterel or tūturiwhatu chicks after nests were established in the Pāpāmoa dunes.

According to the Department of Conservation, only about 2500 of the once common birds remain, making the species more at risk than some kiwi.

Dotterels typically nest in open sites such as low-lying sandbanks and beaches,

often near residential or developed areas.

An area of the beach at Pāpāmoa, near the access opposite Coast Boulevard, has been roped off and signs ask people to steer away.

“This is the most susceptible time for the chicks as they are so small and vulnerable but we are hoping that they will survive because of the excellent efforts put in by local residents as volunteers looking after pest control in the area,” Long said.

New Zealand dotterel are nesting at Pāpāmoa. Photo / Mead Norton

However, dogs were the main risk.

Uncontrolled dogs running through nesting areas can crush eggs. disturb nesting adults and kill chicks.

Long said the organisation wanted to appeal to owners to keep their dogs away fromwhere the birds were nesting.

“There is such a huge area of beach to walk along that it is important to keep the people and pets and pests away from the site where the protective fence and signage has been put up,” she said.

Long said that as the chicks grow they will venture to the water’s edge to feed so it was vital that people were aware of the risk of stepping on the tiny birds or preventing them from finding food.

“This is the second time we know of that New Zealand dotterel are nesting at this site and last year, the chicks disappeared immediately after hatching, as there was no pest control or protective fencing.”

Disturbed adult birds can abandon the nest during incubation, leaving eggs at risk of overheating. When young chicks are disturbed, they can die from exhaustion as they cannot eat in time or get to their feeding grounds at the water’s edge.

Long wanted to thank everyone who helped with caring for the “special shorebirds”.

“The next few weeks are vital for the survival of their chicks.”

Dotterel chicks are expected to hatch any day at Pāpāmoa. Photo / Mead Norton





When visiting dotterel areas

Stay out of roped-off areas and follow the signs.

Keep dogs and vehicles off beaches and sandspits.

If you see a NZ dotterel feigning injury (it may “drag” a wing as if it is broken), it has a nest or chicks nearby. Move away slowly and carefully.

- Department of Conservation