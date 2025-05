Emergency services were called to Tauranga Airport after an aircraft made a hard landing today. Photo / Megan Wilson

30 May, 2025 01:01 AM 2 mins to read

Emergency services were called to Tauranga Airport after an aircraft made a hard landing today. Photo / Megan Wilson

An aircraft has made a “hard landing” at Tauranga Airport, with emergency services responding.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the landing gear of an incoming plane was not locked correctly and three crews were called to the airport as a precaution around noon.

“The aircraft has landed safely,” he said.

One crew remained at the scene.

Video of the incident sent to SunLive showed an aircraft touching down with both sets of landing gear down, before the front gear collapses and the nose scrapes along the tarmac as it comes to a stop.