Police said they were notified of an incident at Tauranga Airport just after midday.

“An aircraft has since made a hard landing, and police attendance is no longer required.

A reporter at the airport said a small plane was on the runway with its nose on the ground.

One emergency services vehicle remained and she saw two fire appliances leave.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances, one rapid response vehicle and one operations manager went and one person in a minor condition, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Screenshot from Flight Radar shows a plane circling over Tauranga.

A person at the Classic Flyers Aviation Museum & Cafe next to the airport earlier said they had seen fire trucks and ambulances go by, but they didn’t know what was happening.

An employee of Ebbett Prestige, near the airport, said they had seen “one of those giant emergency responder trucks” as well as ambulances, fire engines and a police car.

According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, a small plane has been circling above the airport.

Police have been approached for comment.

More to come.